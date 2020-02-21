KP assembly adopts resolution to express solidarity with Azerbaijan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Mushtaq Ghani in the chair Friday unanimously adopted a resolution expressing solidarity with Republic of Azerbaijan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Mushtaq Ghani in the chair Friday unanimously adopted a resolution expressing solidarity with Republic of Azerbaijan.

The resolution tabled by Ayesha Bano of PTI said that KP Assembly values Pakistan's strategic partnership with Azerbaijan based on principles of respect, trust and mutual understanding. Provincial assembly appreciates Azerbaijan unequivocal support on the principle stand of Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir.

It said that KP assembly reaffirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders and condemns the occupation of territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia and the genocide committed by Armenian forces in Azerbaijan.

The assembly supports the efforts of Azerbaijan to resolve the Armenia- Azerbaijn Nagorno- Karabakh conflict by peaceful means and reiterates that diplomatic relations will not be established with Armenia until it liberates occupied Azerbaijan territories.