UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Assembly Adopts Resolution To Express Solidarity With Azerbaijan

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:16 PM

KP assembly adopts resolution to express solidarity with Azerbaijan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Mushtaq Ghani in the chair Friday unanimously adopted a resolution expressing solidarity with Republic of Azerbaijan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Mushtaq Ghani in the chair Friday unanimously adopted a resolution expressing solidarity with Republic of Azerbaijan.

The resolution tabled by Ayesha Bano of PTI said that KP Assembly values Pakistan's strategic partnership with Azerbaijan based on principles of respect, trust and mutual understanding. Provincial assembly appreciates Azerbaijan unequivocal support on the principle stand of Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir.

It said that KP assembly reaffirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders and condemns the occupation of territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia and the genocide committed by Armenian forces in Azerbaijan.

The assembly supports the efforts of Azerbaijan to resolve the Armenia- Azerbaijn Nagorno- Karabakh conflict by peaceful means and reiterates that diplomatic relations will not be established with Armenia until it liberates occupied Azerbaijan territories.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Armenia Jammu Azerbaijan

Recent Stories

People are losing jobs in every sector: Bilawal

19 minutes ago

PSL 2020: Karachi Kings takes on Peshawar Zalmi at ..

26 minutes ago

EU Top Diplomat, Palestinian Foreign Minister Disc ..

37 seconds ago

UAE hosts ambassadors to UN for discussions on pro ..

47 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

38 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $58.94 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.