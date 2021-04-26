KP Assembly adopts resolution to turn on Facebook monetization in country

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution to turn on Facebook monetization in Pakistan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution to turn on Facebook monetization in Pakistan.

Moved by MPA Ziaullah Bangash of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , the resolution recommended the provincial government to ask the Federal government for taking steps to turn on Facebook monetization in Pakistan so that Facebook users, especially the youth, can benefit from the positive use of facebook and earn money.

The resolution says that Speaker National Assembly has already held a meeting with Facebook officials in which it was decided to take steps to turn on monetization in the country.

It says that 50 million facebook users in the country especially the youth can benefit from the Facebook monetization