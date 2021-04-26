UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Assembly Adopts Resolution To Turn On Facebook Monetization In Country

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 06:36 PM

KP Assembly adopts resolution to turn on Facebook monetization in country

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution to turn on Facebook monetization in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution to turn on Facebook monetization in Pakistan.

Moved by MPA Ziaullah Bangash of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , the resolution recommended the provincial government to ask the Federal government for taking steps to turn on Facebook monetization in Pakistan so that Facebook users, especially the youth, can benefit from the positive use of facebook and earn money.

The resolution says that Speaker National Assembly has already held a meeting with Facebook officials in which it was decided to take steps to turn on monetization in the country.

It says that 50 million facebook users in the country especially the youth can benefit from the Facebook monetization

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Facebook Money From Government Million

Recent Stories

Islamabad police launch crackdown against drug pus ..

2 minutes ago

CM flays opposition for politicising corona issue

2 minutes ago

Kanye West sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 m ..

2 minutes ago

DC visits wheat procurement centre, Ramzan Bazaar ..

2 minutes ago

IESCO ensures continuity of power supply in first ..

5 minutes ago

Commissioner, Election Commissioner Sindh review a ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.