KP Assembly Announces To Hold Training For Parliamentary Reporters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:27 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Nasrullah Khattak Friday announced to arrange a training for parliamentary reporters in collaboration with United Nation Development Program (UNDP).

He expressed these views in the inauguration ceremony of Media Research Centre in KP assembly.

The ceremony among others was attended by Chief Technical Advisor UNDP, Special Secretary KP Assembly, Syed Waqar Shah, Director Information Technology, Attaullah and journalists including, Ehtesham Bashir, Safiullah Gul and M Riaz.

He said that various program would be arranged in collaboration with UNDP aiming orientation of journalists relating to legislation and budget. He said that it would also improve capacity building of parliamentary reporters.

