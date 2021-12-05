UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Approves 14 Legislations On Women Issues In 2021: WPC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 06:50 PM

KP assembly approves 14 legislations on women issues in 2021: WPC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairperson KP Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), MPA Dr Sumaira Shams on Sunday said that the Caucus achieved great success by approving 15 legislations from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly in current year on several issues confronted by the local women.

She expressed these views during the 3rd General Body meeting of the Caucus that was jointly organized by UNFPA and a national NGO Shirkat Gha. The meeting besides other was attended by MPA Madiha Nisar, Ayesha Bano, Rabia Basri, Somi Falak Niaz, Zeenat Bibi, Shahida Waheed, Shagufta Malik, Sajida Hanif, Aneeta Masood, Ayesha Naeem, Rehana Ismail, Naeema Kiswar, Aasia Khattak, Dr Aasia Asad and Samia Bibi.

She said that introduction of centralized call system titled "Bolo Helpline" was another big milestone of the Caucus through which women could lodge their verbal complaints.

She revealed that the complaints would be further forwarded to department concerned for its early resolve.

The participants of the meeting discussed several issues which includes usage of injections for beauty increase, making liaison with police, law and home department on the issue of women smuggling, registration of Nikkah at tehsil and union council levels, non-availability of women paramedic staff in the hospitals, Hindu marriages and arrangement of character building training for women.

The participants recommended making legislation on these issues which would help overcome domestic burden on women residing in our society. They also demanded for giving legal status to the Caucus.

The Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) is giving female legislators a much-needed space in which to collaborate on passing laws which benefit women in the province, Sumaira said.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Argentina keen to enhance strong relations with UA ..

Argentina keen to enhance strong relations with UAE during Expo: Commissioner Ge ..

52 minutes ago
 UAE capable of exporting renewable hydrogen to Eur ..

UAE capable of exporting renewable hydrogen to Europe in future: EU Energy commi ..

1 hour ago
 Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth U ..

Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth US$6.2 billion expansion in Ruw ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating & ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating &#039;right-of-way&#039; in Dub ..

3 hours ago
 Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

4 hours ago
 UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.