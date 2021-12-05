KP assembly approves 14 legislations on women issues in 2021: WPC

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairperson KP Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), MPA Dr Sumaira Shams on Sunday said that the Caucus achieved great success by approving 15 legislations from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly in current year on several issues confronted by the local women.

She expressed these views during the 3rd General Body meeting of the Caucus that was jointly organized by UNFPA and a national NGO Shirkat Gha. The meeting besides other was attended by MPA Madiha Nisar, Ayesha Bano, Rabia Basri, Somi Falak Niaz, Zeenat Bibi, Shahida Waheed, Shagufta Malik, Sajida Hanif, Aneeta Masood, Ayesha Naeem, Rehana Ismail, Naeema Kiswar, Aasia Khattak, Dr Aasia Asad and Samia Bibi.

She said that introduction of centralized call system titled "Bolo Helpline" was another big milestone of the Caucus through which women could lodge their verbal complaints.

She revealed that the complaints would be further forwarded to department concerned for its early resolve.

The participants of the meeting discussed several issues which includes usage of injections for beauty increase, making liaison with police, law and home department on the issue of women smuggling, registration of Nikkah at tehsil and union council levels, non-availability of women paramedic staff in the hospitals, Hindu marriages and arrangement of character building training for women.

The participants recommended making legislation on these issues which would help overcome domestic burden on women residing in our society. They also demanded for giving legal status to the Caucus.

The Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) is giving female legislators a much-needed space in which to collaborate on passing laws which benefit women in the province, Sumaira said.