UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Approves 52 Laws In Last Three Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:25 PM

KP Assembly approves 52 laws in last three years

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has approved 52 laws pertaining to different regulations during the last three years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has approved 52 laws pertaining to different regulations during the last three years.

In a statement issued here, Tuesday, stated that out of 52 laws, the rules for 13 laws have already been existed while 10 laws didn't require rules besides work for the preparation of rules, however, 29 others were in progress.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress

Recent Stories

Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties ..

Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties in diverse fields

7 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citiz ..

&#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citizens contributions

15 minutes ago
 75,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

75,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

15 minutes ago
 Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu ..

Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu Dhabi in December

15 minutes ago
 Africa&#039;s influential leaders to address Globa ..

Africa&#039;s influential leaders to address Global Business Forum Africa 2021 i ..

29 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis provided URL to file income ta ..

Overseas Pakistanis provided URL to file income tax returns

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.