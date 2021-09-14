KP Assembly approves 52 laws in last three years

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has approved 52 laws pertaining to different regulations during the last three years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has approved 52 laws pertaining to different regulations during the last three years.

In a statement issued here, Tuesday, stated that out of 52 laws, the rules for 13 laws have already been existed while 10 laws didn't require rules besides work for the preparation of rules, however, 29 others were in progress.