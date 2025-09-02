KP Assembly approves bills for climate action board, extension of Tourism Police Service

(@FahadShabbir)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here on Tuesday approved bills for the establishment of a Climate Action Board and the extension of the service period of the Tourism Police

Both bills were presented by Provincial Minister Aftab Alam in the Assembly chaired by Speaker Babar Salim Swati.According to the bill, the service tenure of the Tourism Police has been extended. The extension will be granted only once.

As per the bill's text, the decision was made due to the start of the tourist season and delays in new recruitment. Under the amendment, the recruitment of tourism police will be for a specific duration, and the authority may recruit its own police force after developing its institutional capacity.

On this occasion, PPP member Ahmed Kundi said that even after six years, a proper police establishment could not be formed under the Tourism Act. That is why new amendments are being introduced, which raises questions about the governance of the government. Opposition members demanded permanent appointments for the tourism police.

However, Law Minister Aftab Alam responded that out of 200 sanctioned posts for tourism police, 136 have been filled.

Initially, they were paid Rs36,000 monthly, which was later increased by the Chief Minister. Under the original act, these police officers cannot be made permanent.

The service period of the tourism police ended on May 19, 2025, which is why their tenure is being extended. He stated that if the government decides to make them permanent, they will support the decision.

Regarding the second bill, the Climate Action Board will be financially autonomous. The board will oversee and coordinate environmental strategies across all government departments. It will also be responsible for the formulation, amendment, monitoring, and performance review of environmental policies. Other important responsibilities include research and collection of environmental funds. A special Climate Action Fund will also be established under the board.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushr Bill 2025 was also passed in the House. The bill includes new proposals for disabled individuals, minority communities, and transgender persons. This bill was presented by Provincial Minister Qasim Ali Shah.