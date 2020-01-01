UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Assembly Approves Endowment Fund For Journalists

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:31 PM

KP Assembly approves endowment fund for journalists

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has approved Endowment Fund Act meant for the welfare of the journalists' community that would resolve issues of media persons, said Speaker provincial assembly Mushtaq Ghani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has approved Endowment Fund Act meant for the welfare of the journalists' community that would resolve issues of media persons, said Speaker provincial assembly Mushtaq Ghani.

Talking to newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club here, he felicitated the newly elected president and his cabinet and hoped that he would come up to the expectations of the journalists' community.

The speaker fully supported the journalists' community and said that he would always be available to resolve issues of journalists including the media persons of merged districts.

Related Topics

Assembly Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Media Cabinet

Recent Stories

Extension of army chief: Federal cabinet approves ..

2 minutes ago

Educational institutions opens on Wednesday

5 minutes ago

Rs 46,302.528 million released for NHA projects un ..

5 minutes ago

Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts product ..

7 minutes ago

China's SF airlines creates global freight route ..

5 minutes ago

70 suspects among three drugs peddlers nabbed

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.