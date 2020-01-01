KP Assembly approves endowment fund for journalists

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has approved Endowment Fund Act meant for the welfare of the journalists' community that would resolve issues of media persons, said Speaker provincial assembly Mushtaq Ghani.

Talking to newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club here, he felicitated the newly elected president and his cabinet and hoped that he would come up to the expectations of the journalists' community.

The speaker fully supported the journalists' community and said that he would always be available to resolve issues of journalists including the media persons of merged districts.