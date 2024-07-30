Open Menu

KP Assembly Approves Motions On Higher Education Recruitment, Mineral Royalties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2024 | 10:13 PM

KP assembly approves motions on higher education recruitment, mineral royalties

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday approved two adjournment motions addressing recruitment in the Higher education Department and setting royalty rates for minerals based on their categories.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) MPA Adnan Khan presented the first motion, highlighting the delay in filling various lecturer positions advertised in 2022.

He noted that only computer science and political science positions have been filled so far. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan responded, stating that the government prioritizes recruitment for market-oriented subjects, and outdated subjects are not being recruited.

The second motion, presented by Awami National Party (ANP) MPA Akramullah Ghazi, called for setting royalty rates for minerals according to their categories, arguing that the current uniform rate has led to the closure of many leases. Provincial Minister for Law Aftab Alam assured that the finance bill, to be passed in the same session, includes fixed rates.

He also announced plans to establish a management company for minerals, which will set category-based royalty rates once operational.

