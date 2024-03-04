Open Menu

KP Assembly Approves Over Rs.159 Billion For One Month Budget

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly with Speaker, Babar Salim Swati in chair Tuesday approved one month budget of over Rs. 159 billion for the province.

KP Chief Minister, Ali Ameen Gandapur moved the motion for budget approval under rule 150 of the Provincial Assembly Procedure and Conduct Rules.

Among Rs. 159 billion, Rs. 40 billion rupees are reserved for ongoing developmental schemes under Annual Development Program.

While Rs. 118 billion are earmarked for running expenditure.

The motion was put to vote and was passed with majority.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition, Dr. Ibadullah rejected the move over arguments that cabinet is not formed and such passage is illegal.

Parliamentary leader of PPP, Ahmad Karim Kundi supported viewpoint of Ibadullah of PML ( N).

The Chief Minister Ali Ameen Gandapur also presented a motion for declaring KP assembly as polling station for upcoming Presidential Elections to be held on March 9.

APP/ash/adl/1440

