KP assembly approves Overseas Pakistanis Commission Amendment Bill 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Tuesday approved the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Amendment Bill 2024.

Under the bill, tabled by Provincial Law Minister, Aftab Alam Advocate, a commission would be established to safeguard the rights of overseas Pakistanis belonging to KP.

The commission would be headed by a government officer of Grade 20 or above while Chief Minister would be the chairperson.

Two members of the provincial assembly would also be members of the commission that would present its performance report every four months. The commission would also send complaints of overseas Pakistanis to relevant authorities for addressal.