Open Menu

KP Assembly Approves Overseas Pakistanis Commission Amendment Bill 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 07:10 PM

KP assembly approves Overseas Pakistanis Commission Amendment Bill 2024

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Tuesday approved the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Amendment Bill 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Tuesday approved the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Amendment Bill 2024.

Under the bill, tabled by Provincial Law Minister, Aftab Alam Advocate, a commission would be established to safeguard the rights of overseas Pakistanis belonging to KP.

The commission would be headed by a government officer of Grade 20 or above while Chief Minister would be the chairperson.

Two members of the provincial assembly would also be members of the commission that would present its performance report every four months. The commission would also send complaints of overseas Pakistanis to relevant authorities for addressal.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Law Minister Aftab Alam Government

Recent Stories

Couple, three children shot dead in Bahawalpur

Couple, three children shot dead in Bahawalpur

8 minutes ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harm ..

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, B ..

8 minutes ago
 ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case

ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case

8 minutes ago
 KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

8 minutes ago
 YPF delegation meets Sindh CM to discuss youth wel ..

YPF delegation meets Sindh CM to discuss youth welfare

8 minutes ago
 Rescue1122 responds to 437 emergencies in November

Rescue1122 responds to 437 emergencies in November

3 minutes ago
Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Murawat get pre-arrest bails ..

Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Murawat get pre-arrest bails from ATC

3 minutes ago
 Livestock insurance scheme launched for leopard co ..

Livestock insurance scheme launched for leopard conservation in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Diphtheria cases continue to surge; 92 percent of ..

Diphtheria cases continue to surge; 92 percent of patients not received vaccinat ..

3 minutes ago
 Providing facilities to people govt's top priority ..

Providing facilities to people govt's top priority: Ali Hassan

4 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Min ..

Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Mingora, Bisham

11 minutes ago
 CM chairs cabinet meeting, approves special packag ..

CM chairs cabinet meeting, approves special package for security personnel marty ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan