KP Assembly Approves Pak-Austria Institute Of Applied Sciences Bill 2025

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 11:09 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati here Saturday approved the Pak-Austria Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology Harpur Bill 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati here Saturday approved the Pak-Austria Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology Harpur Bill 2025.

The Assembly also adopted Institute of Management Sciences Amendment Bill 2025. Both the Bills were presented by member Provincial Assembly Akbar Ayub.

Earlier, KP Law Minister Aftab Alam introduced KP Control of Substances Bill 2025.

The lawmaker of Dir also referred to unnecessary delay to Dir Motorway.

Adviser for Communications Sohail Afridi told the house that Dir Motorway was a flagship project and its commercial and financial feasibility report has been approved.

The project will be completed under public partnership, he said.

