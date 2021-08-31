KP Assembly approves privilege motion against PESCO chief

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday approved privilege motion by PML-N MPA Ikhtiar Wali against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and referred the matter to the concerned committee

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday approved privilege motion by PML-N MPA Ikhtiar Wali against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and referred the matter to the concerned committee.

PML-N MPA said that he tried to contact PESCO chief time and again for discussing loadshedding situation in his constituency but the PESCO chief neither replies nor met with him which breached the privilege of the House.

Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai endorsed to refer the matter to the privilege committee after which the Speaker referred it to the committee.

Later PPP MPA Ahmed Kundi presented an adjournment motion on Afghan situation and said that the House should hold discussion over the fast changing political situation of the neighbouring country in the wake of US withdrawal of forces and Taliban takeover of the power.

It will also have an impact on our country, Pakistan, in a number of ways, such as the arrival of refugees and other economic issues, the border security situation and the impact on the public.

The House also adopted the motion for discussion.