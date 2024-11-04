KP Assembly Approves Resolution For Closing Marriages Halls At 10pm
Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 10:59 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with panel Chairman Idress Khattak in chair on Monday approved a resolution about closing of marriages halls at 10pm in the province
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with panel Chairman Idress Khattak in chair on Monday approved a resolution about closing of marriages halls at 10pm in the province.
The resolution was moved by member Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ghani.
Mushtaq Ghani said that due to energy and gas shortfall marriages halls should be closed by 10pm night that was unanimously approved by the house.
The Deputy Commissioners may be directed to implement the resolution, he added.
