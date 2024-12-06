KP Assembly Approves University Reforms
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has approved the "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Amendment Bill 2024" introducing changes to the governance of public sector universities in the province.
The bill, presented by the Minister for Higher education, Meena Khan, was passed by the assembly with a majority vote.
The Chief Minister will now serve as the Chancellor of all public sector universities, replacing the Governor.
The Chief Minister will have the authority to appoint Vice-Chancellors.
An Academic Search Committee will submit three shortlisted Names for the Chief Minister's consideration.
The Vice-Chancellors’ tenure has been set at four years. Their continuation in office will be subject to the evaluation of a government-formed Monitoring Committee.
The Monitoring Committee will assess performance, and if it falls below 65%, the tenure may be terminated.
Only women will be eligible to serve as Vice-Chancellors in women-only universities.
The minister said that amendment aims to streamline university governance and enhance accountability.
Recent Stories
Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony
IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest
Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nomination papers of Sardar Sarbuland submits for vacant seat NA- 2622 minutes ago
-
Teachers' shortage in GB schools addressed: Minister Education11 minutes ago
-
Musical Night "Hum Bhi Pakistan Hain" held at PAC11 minutes ago
-
SSP-Operations hold Khuli Katcheri12 minutes ago
-
Youth stabbed to death21 minutes ago
-
CM Murad issues guidelines for ADP preparation21 minutes ago
-
UoS workshop on self-development21 minutes ago
-
New novel released21 minutes ago
-
KP govt launches employment, skill development program for youth21 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 18 law breakers21 minutes ago
-
2 Killed in road accident in Arifwala21 minutes ago
-
Mochko police arrests inter-provincial drug peddler21 minutes ago