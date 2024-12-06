Open Menu

KP Assembly Approves University Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM

KP assembly approves university reforms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has approved the "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Amendment Bill 2024" introducing changes to the governance of public sector universities in the province.

The bill, presented by the Minister for Higher education, Meena Khan, was passed by the assembly with a majority vote.

The Chief Minister will now serve as the Chancellor of all public sector universities, replacing the Governor.

The Chief Minister will have the authority to appoint Vice-Chancellors.

An Academic Search Committee will submit three shortlisted Names for the Chief Minister's consideration.

The Vice-Chancellors’ tenure has been set at four years. Their continuation in office will be subject to the evaluation of a government-formed Monitoring Committee.

The Monitoring Committee will assess performance, and if it falls below 65%, the tenure may be terminated.

Only women will be eligible to serve as Vice-Chancellors in women-only universities.

The minister said that amendment aims to streamline university governance and enhance accountability.

