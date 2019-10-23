UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Asked To Make Law Seeking Ban On Political Discussion At Mosques

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 12:45 PM

KP Assembly asked to make law seeking ban on political discussion at Mosques

A resolution was submitted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday seeking ban on political discussion at Mosques

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :A resolution was submitted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday seeking ban on political discussion at Mosques.

The resolution submitted by Fazal Elahi Khan of PTI stated that Ulema community was discussing political issues and criticizing political parties in mosques instead of discussing religious problems.

Such discussions create hate and abhorrence among people.

He said the House should make law in this regard and punish those who would violate the law.

