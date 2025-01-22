Open Menu

KP Assembly Body Criticizes Apathy Of Bureaucracy In Attending Its Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM

KP assembly body criticizes apathy of bureaucracy in attending its meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's Standing Committee on Energy and Power on Wednesday expressed strong concerns and frustration over the lackadaisical attitude of civil bureaucracy in attending the Committee's meetings.

The meeting, chaired by MPA Dawood Shah, was held in the Assembly Conference Room and attended by committee members, including MPAs Arbab Usman, Arbab Zarak Khan, Shafi Jan, Mehboob Sher, Taj Muhammad Tarand, Rehana Ismail, Adnan Khan, Gul Ibrahim and Abdul Salam.

Despite of the importance of the meeting's agenda, the Secretary for Energy arrived an hour and a half late. The Committee regarded this as a blatant act of negligence and disrespect toward the elected representatives.

Disappointed by the behavior, Chairman Dawood Shah adjourned the meeting in protest and announced that a privilege motion would be filed against the Secretary.

Speaking on the occasion, Dawood Shah remarked, "Parliamentary affairs are the backbone of democracy and it is imperative for all government officials to respect them. Such irresponsible conduct undermines democratic values and will not be tolerated in the future."

This is the second such incident within a month. Earlier, a protest was held during the meeting of the Standing Committee on Health over the absence of the Secretary and DG.

The Committee voiced its concern that such behavior not only compromise the sanctity of the parliamentary process but also hinders efforts to address public issues effectively.

Recent Stories

UAE President extends condolences to Turkish Presi ..

UAE President extends condolences to Turkish President over victims of Bolu hote ..

5 minutes ago
 DIAC, Opus 2 partner to enhance dispute resolution ..

DIAC, Opus 2 partner to enhance dispute resolution experience

6 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transpor ..

UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications

20 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Iranian Vice President duri ..

UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE

20 minutes ago
 CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end ..

CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024

21 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Go ..

CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee

36 minutes ago
DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insura ..

DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himm ..

Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'

51 minutes ago
 Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Res ..

Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo I ..

Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation ..

UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..

1 hour ago
 Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage ..

Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan