KP assembly body criticizes apathy of bureaucracy in attending its meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's Standing Committee on Energy and Power on Wednesday expressed strong concerns and frustration over the lackadaisical attitude of civil bureaucracy in attending the Committee's meetings.

The meeting, chaired by MPA Dawood Shah, was held in the Assembly Conference Room and attended by committee members, including MPAs Arbab Usman, Arbab Zarak Khan, Shafi Jan, Mehboob Sher, Taj Muhammad Tarand, Rehana Ismail, Adnan Khan, Gul Ibrahim and Abdul Salam.

Despite of the importance of the meeting's agenda, the Secretary for Energy arrived an hour and a half late. The Committee regarded this as a blatant act of negligence and disrespect toward the elected representatives.

Disappointed by the behavior, Chairman Dawood Shah adjourned the meeting in protest and announced that a privilege motion would be filed against the Secretary.

Speaking on the occasion, Dawood Shah remarked, "Parliamentary affairs are the backbone of democracy and it is imperative for all government officials to respect them. Such irresponsible conduct undermines democratic values and will not be tolerated in the future."

This is the second such incident within a month. Earlier, a protest was held during the meeting of the Standing Committee on Health over the absence of the Secretary and DG.

The Committee voiced its concern that such behavior not only compromise the sanctity of the parliamentary process but also hinders efforts to address public issues effectively.