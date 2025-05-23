Open Menu

KP Assembly Body Express Concern Over Mardan Board Paper-leak Scandal

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 08:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education has expressed concern over the Mardan board paper-leak scandal and directed probe into the matter.

The meeting was attended by provincial assembly members including Iftikhar Mashwani, Ahmad Kundi, Asma Alam, Shehla Bano, Sobia Shahid, Zubair Khan and Abdus Salam.

On the occasion, the meeting was briefed by concerned authorities about paper-leak incident.

Expressing concern, meeting directed to investigate the matter and emphasized that a responsible persons should be selected to conduct the examination.

Participants of the meeting also directed education department to furnish the investigation report in next meeting of the standing committee.

Meeting was also informed about ETEA details of women belonging to various districts of the province over which members directed to conduct a tansparent inquiry and implement the recommendations.

APP/mds/

