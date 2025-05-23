KP Assembly Body Express Concern Over Mardan Board Paper-leak Scandal
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education has expressed concern over the Mardan board paper-leak scandal and directed probe into the matter
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education has expressed concern over the Mardan board paper-leak scandal and directed probe into the matter.
The meeting was attended by provincial assembly members including Iftikhar Mashwani, Ahmad Kundi, Asma Alam, Shehla Bano, Sobia Shahid, Zubair Khan and Abdus Salam.
On the occasion, the meeting was briefed by concerned authorities about paper-leak incident.
Expressing concern, meeting directed to investigate the matter and emphasized that a responsible persons should be selected to conduct the examination.
Participants of the meeting also directed education department to furnish the investigation report in next meeting of the standing committee.
Meeting was also informed about ETEA details of women belonging to various districts of the province over which members directed to conduct a tansparent inquiry and implement the recommendations.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Chiniot police crackdown on drug peddlers yields significant arrests
KP assembly body express concern over Mardan board paper-leak scandal
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council to meet on May 27
Sindh Assembly session held
Uncle, nephew killed in firing over old enmity
Pakistan can lead emerging Crypto economy: Bilal Bin Saqib
Youth Empowerment Summit Kicks Off in Hyderabad
CM's Support boosts transparency in 2025 Exams, says Board Chairman
NPC snooker tournament reaches quarterfinal stage
Strings Across Borders: Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia Brings Jazz and Culture ..
ICCI, FGP partners to promote youth, women entrepreneurship
Musa Azad’s century, Arman and Niqab’s lethal spells shine in PCB inter-dist ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chiniot police crackdown on drug peddlers yields significant arrests1 minute ago
-
KP assembly body express concern over Mardan board paper-leak scandal1 minute ago
-
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council to meet on May 271 minute ago
-
Sindh Assembly session held1 minute ago
-
CS formally launches anti polio campaign1 minute ago
-
Uncle, nephew killed in firing over old enmity5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan can lead emerging Crypto economy: Bilal Bin Saqib5 minutes ago
-
Youth Empowerment Summit Kicks Off in Hyderabad5 minutes ago
-
CM's Support boosts transparency in 2025 Exams, says Board Chairman5 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations hold open court32 minutes ago
-
2 cops among 3 booked for keeping citizen in wrongful confinement42 minutes ago
-
14 killed, 1,549 injured in 1,347 road accidents in Punjab42 minutes ago