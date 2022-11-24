UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Body Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Performance Of EMA In Merged Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2022 | 07:44 PM

KP Assembly body expresses dissatisfaction over performance of EMA in merged districts

The meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's Standing Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education chaired by Pakhtun Yar Khan here Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over performance of Education Monitoring Authority (EMA) in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's Standing Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education chaired by Pakhtun Yar Khan here Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over performance of Education Monitoring Authority (EMA) in merged districts.

The meeting was attended by MPAs including Naseerullah Khan, Faheem Ahmed, Mir Kalam, Mian Nisar Gul, Sardar Hussain Babak, Shagufta Malik, Abdus Salam Afridi and Sahibzada Sanaullah besides Assistant Advocate General and senior officials of Elementary and Secondary Education department.

The meeting also reviewed progress on decisions made in the previous sitting of the committee.

On the occasion, Chairman Standing Committee directed to form a sub-committee under chairmanship of Naseerullah Khan to review matters relating to government schools in PK-16 constituency of Lower Dir.

It was decided that committee would visit concerned constituency and submit a report in next meeting.

The Chairman also directed concerned authorities to brief the standing committee regarding conditional grant provided to the schools.

The meeting was told that 2805 schools have been completed by elementary and secondary education department on need basis from 2013 to June 2018 and 571 schools are still in process of completion.

The elementary education department was also directed to furnish data of schools in Lower Dir for deliberation in next meeting of the committee.

Director elementary and Secondary Education department Hafiz Ibrahim told the standing committee that Mutala-e-Quran would be made compulsory for VI to XII grade students from next year.

The Standing Committee also gave necessary suggestions and orders to the elementary and Secondary Education department.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Visit Progress Dir June 2018 Afridi From Government PK-16

Recent Stories

KSrelief Hands over 250 Tons of Dates to WFP in Gu ..

KSrelief Hands over 250 Tons of Dates to WFP in Guinea

6 minutes ago
 Court awards death sentence in a child murder case ..

Court awards death sentence in a child murder case

6 minutes ago
 WFP to address Pakistan's food security nutrition ..

WFP to address Pakistan's food security nutrition needs with new CSP

6 minutes ago
 Saudi Stock Exchange Main Index Ends Trading Lower ..

Saudi Stock Exchange Main Index Ends Trading Lower at 10,938.75 Points

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan team to depart for Bangladesh

Pakistan team to depart for Bangladesh

19 minutes ago
 Gladiators bag Chief Commissioner Football Tournam ..

Gladiators bag Chief Commissioner Football Tournament title

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.