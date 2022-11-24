KP Assembly body expresses dissatisfaction over performance of EMA in merged districts

The meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's Standing Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education chaired by Pakhtun Yar Khan here Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over performance of Education Monitoring Authority (EMA) in merged districts

The meeting was attended by MPAs including Naseerullah Khan, Faheem Ahmed, Mir Kalam, Mian Nisar Gul, Sardar Hussain Babak, Shagufta Malik, Abdus Salam Afridi and Sahibzada Sanaullah besides Assistant Advocate General and senior officials of Elementary and Secondary Education department.

The meeting also reviewed progress on decisions made in the previous sitting of the committee.

On the occasion, Chairman Standing Committee directed to form a sub-committee under chairmanship of Naseerullah Khan to review matters relating to government schools in PK-16 constituency of Lower Dir.

It was decided that committee would visit concerned constituency and submit a report in next meeting.

The Chairman also directed concerned authorities to brief the standing committee regarding conditional grant provided to the schools.

The meeting was told that 2805 schools have been completed by elementary and secondary education department on need basis from 2013 to June 2018 and 571 schools are still in process of completion.

The elementary education department was also directed to furnish data of schools in Lower Dir for deliberation in next meeting of the committee.

Director elementary and Secondary Education department Hafiz Ibrahim told the standing committee that Mutala-e-Quran would be made compulsory for VI to XII grade students from next year.

The Standing Committee also gave necessary suggestions and orders to the elementary and Secondary Education department.