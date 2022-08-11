KP Assembly body for construction of boys, girls' school in each UC of province

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee for Elementary and Secondary Education has directed the education department to ensure construction of one each boys and girls middle and high school in each union council (UC) of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :

The chairman of the committee Pakhtun Yar Khan on Thursday said that he had directed the education department to brief the committee about development projects in the education sector besides steps for promotion of female education in the province.

He said that the committee has summoned all the district education officers (DEOs) in its next meeting to brief the committee about ghost and non functional educational institutes and construction of new schools in various districts of the province.