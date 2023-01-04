UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Body For Development, Protection Of Forests To Fight Climate Change

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Environment Department on Wednesday directed the department to take serious steps for development and protection of forests areas to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The committee meeting held here under the chairmanship of MPA Shafiq Sher Afridi and attended by members of the committee MPAs Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Shafiq Afridi, Mirkalam Khan, Sajida Hanif, Madiha Nisar and Sumi Falknaz along with the relevant officers of the Department of Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Finance, Law and Assembly.

It was agreed in the meeting that climate change has taken a dangerous form and a lot of effort is needed to deal with it.

In the meeting, useful suggestions were made to promote the growth of wildlife and solve the problems of the employees.

The committee members expressed resentment for not taking them into confidence about the recruitment of class-IV officials, workshops, seminars and plantation campaigns and other necessary events.

In the meeting, suggestions were given to remove the complaints and concerns of the needy people by providing permits for the proper use of wood at the local level and to prevent illegal hunting and illegal forest cutting.

In the meeting, it was also decided to visit Bannu, DI Khan Sheikh Badin and North Waziristan to review the forests, environment and wildlife development and protection, while the members of the assembly were informed about the forest department employees risk alliance, billion tree project and professional allowance.

On this occasion, the chairman of the committee appreciated the government's projects like Pollution Prevention, Billion Tree Project and Climate Change Policy 2022-23.

