UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Assembly Body For Enhancing Efforts To Improve Life Of Working Class

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 07:11 PM

KP Assembly body for enhancing efforts to improve life of working class

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly's Standing Committee on Labour department Wednesday called for enhancing measures and efforts for further and visible improvement in the life of working class

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly's Standing Committee on Labour department Wednesday called for enhancing measures and efforts for further and visible improvement in the life of working class.

The Committee chairman MPA Sher Azam directed the members of committee to visit institutions of labour department and inspect the projects carried out by the department so that workers welfare could be ensured.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Somi Falak Niaz and Sajida Hanif, Secretary Worker Welfare board (WWB) Dr. Bilal, Director General KP Employees Social Security Institution (ESSI) Muhammad Anwar Khan, Director Labour Irfan Ullah Khan and other officials.

The agenda of meeting include status of contract employees, status of funds, current ongoing projects of Labour department, follow up of previous meeting and status of existing vacancies in WWB, ESSI and Directorate of Labour.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the performance of Labour department, activities, projects and other initiatives undertaken by department for the social welfare of workers.

While briefing the meeting, the secretary WWB told the meeting that concrete steps had been taken in accordance with the recommendations made by committee in the previous meeting.

The Chairman of the committee expressed satisfaction over the performance of labour department.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Visit Labour

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets with Commissioner-General of ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Cultiv8 invests in FinTech start-up Wahed In ..

16 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler attends luncheon

16 minutes ago

ERC continues to provide humanitarian aid to Rohin ..

31 minutes ago

Anti Corruption Establishment seizes revenue recor ..

5 minutes ago

PPP condemns murder of 3 kids in Chunian

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.