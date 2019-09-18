KP Assembly body for enhancing efforts to improve life of working class

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly's Standing Committee on Labour department Wednesday called for enhancing measures and efforts for further and visible improvement in the life of working class

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly 's Standing Committee on Labour department Wednesday called for enhancing measures and efforts for further and visible improvement in the life of working class.

The Committee chairman MPA Sher Azam directed the members of committee to visit institutions of labour department and inspect the projects carried out by the department so that workers welfare could be ensured.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Somi Falak Niaz and Sajida Hanif, Secretary Worker Welfare board (WWB) Dr. Bilal, Director General KP Employees Social Security Institution (ESSI) Muhammad Anwar Khan, Director Labour Irfan Ullah Khan and other officials.

The agenda of meeting include status of contract employees, status of funds, current ongoing projects of Labour department, follow up of previous meeting and status of existing vacancies in WWB, ESSI and Directorate of Labour.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the performance of Labour department, activities, projects and other initiatives undertaken by department for the social welfare of workers.

While briefing the meeting, the secretary WWB told the meeting that concrete steps had been taken in accordance with the recommendations made by committee in the previous meeting.

The Chairman of the committee expressed satisfaction over the performance of labour department.