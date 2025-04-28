Open Menu

KP Assembly Body For Transparency In Sehat Card Initiative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Standing Committee on Finance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday emphasized that the Sehat Insaf Card was a public welfare initiative, and ensuring its transparency and effective implementation should be a top priority.

The chairman of the committee MPA Arbab Muhammad Usman Khan affirmed that the committee would thoroughly scrutinize all financial matters to ensure the proper and transparent use of public funds.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Law Aftab Alam and Members of the Provincial Assembly Taj Muhammad, Ashfaq Ahmed, Sharafat Ali, and Muhammad Nisar also attended the session.

During the meeting, representatives from the Health Department gave a detailed briefing on the financial and administrative matters of the Sehat Insaf Card program.

The committee was informed that complete records of financial disbursements, expenditures, and funds provided to hospitals under the program were available.

The meeting emphasized further improving the transparency of the Sehat Insaf Card and ensuring the timely provision of medical facilities to beneficiaries.

The committee directed that, in the next meeting, district-wise financial records related to the Sehat Insaf Card must be provided.

Additionally, it was decided that a complete record of all financial disbursements made to hospitals under the program should also be presented.

