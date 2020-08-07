UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Body Forms Body To Look Into Changes In Islamyat Book

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair Friday constituted a special committee to analyze the inquiry being conducted relating to changes done in a lesson of Khatam-e-Nabuwat in the Islamyat Book of Class IV.

The committee was constituted on the calling attention notice of Khusdil Khan of Awami National Party, who drew the attention of House towards changes in the book concerned.

He said the minister concerned had informed the House on May 2, 2019 an inquiry was underway into the matter. He the chair on the occasion also directed the education department to hold an inquiry report so that the responsible should be identified.

Responding to a calling attention, the Provincial Law Minister informed the House,"We believe in the Khatam-e-Nabwuat and both the treasury and opposition benches are on same page over the matter.

" He said the responsible had been identified, who would be prosecuted according to the law. Errors in the book had also been corrected, he added.

On Khushdil's insistence for the formulation of a parliamentary committee to review steps of the government, the minister said the treasury had no objection over the proposal.

Afterwards, the speaker sought the inquiry report on Monday and handed over the matter to the special committee for further action.

Earlier, Sardar Aurangzab Nalota of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz informed the House about the problems of students qualified by Wifaq-ul-Madaris. "Their degree is equivalent to master of arts but Primary education department does not give not give them number proportionate to qualification," he added.

