KP Assembly Body Meets, Discusses Matters Relating To Construction Of Sports Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

KP assembly body meets, discusses matters relating to construction of sports facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs chaired by Muhammad Idrees here Monday discussed construction of sports facilities in various areas of the province including newly merged districts.

The meeting among others was attended by MPAs including Muhammad Fahim, Zubair Khan, Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Sardar Hussain Babak, Momina Basit, Sajida Hanif, Sumair Shams, Sobia Shahid, Secretary Sports and concerned officials.

On the occasion, meeting was informed about pace of work on ongoing projects and steps taken to achieve the targets. Meeting discussed construction of sports complexes in Karak, Kohat, Rustam, Mardan, Swat, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Chitral and Pir Sabaq Nowshera besides steps taken for sports centers in newly merged districts.

Participants also deliberated up gradation of Qayyum Stadium Peshawar, Hayatabad Sports Complex and improvement of Arbab Niaz Stadium. The meeting also discussed projects including construction of sports ground in 57 new locations of the province, construction of seven women gymnasiums,1000 sports facilitation centres and tourists resorts in Chappari, district Kurram, Shalozan, Garam Chasma, Mardan and Sheikh Badin.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over new projects of Museums and Archaeology Department and discussed questions raised in provincial assembly relating to department.

