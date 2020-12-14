UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Body On Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries Meets

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

KP Assembly body on Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries meets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Standing Committee of provincial Assembly on Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives department Monday met here at Assembly secretariat with Arbab Muhammad Waseem Khan in the chair.

On this occasion the secretary of department Muhammad Israr Khan and sector heads briefed the participants about working and achievements of the department. The vision of the department on sustainable agriculture and livestock development in the province leading to food security was appreciated in general and certain suggestions put forth to streamline its efficiency.

All out support was assured to the department in its endeavour to raising life standard of the farming and rural population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The high ups of agriculture and irrigation departments also briefed the committee on de-silting of canals as well as removal of illegal encroachment made over the agricultural and irrigation lands.

MPAs Babar Saleem Swati, Fazal Shakoor Khan, Faisal Zeb, Muhammad Zahir Shah, Jamshed Khan, Bahadur Khan, Ms Naeema Kishwar khan, concerned high ups of the Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives Department besides KP Assembly attended the meeting.

