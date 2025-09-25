KP assembly body on energy discusses agreement about Karora Hydropower Project

The meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s Standing Committee on Energy, chaired by Dawood Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s Standing Committee on Energy, chaired by Dawood Shah,

Thursday discussed implementation of the agreement with local community regarding the Karora Hydropower

Project in Shangla and mini micro hydropower projects in Upper Dir.

Leader of the Opposition Dr. Ibad, MPAs Rishad Khan, Naeem Khan, Arbab Zarak Khan, Farah Khan, Mehar Sultana, Tariq Saeed and Rehana Ismail attended the meeting. Secretary Energy Zubair Khan, CEO PEDO Habibullah Shah, representatives of PESCO, SNGPL, Law Department and officials of Provincial Assembly were also present.

The committee also held detailed discussions on solarization of mosques and worship places, electricity and gas load-shedding, overbilling and low-voltage issues.

Leader of the Opposition Dr. Ibad presented reservations of the local community, water supply schemes.

The Chief Executive Officer PEDO informed the committee that 25 small hydropower projects have been completed in Shangla while the Karora project has been completed and connected to the national grid. He stated that the agreement with the locals had been fully implemented; however, land acquisition, security, and other technical issues caused delays in completion.

He further informed that the provincial government is taking practical steps for the establishment of “KEPRA” on the pattern of NEPRA. He added that water supply schemes worth Rs. 114 million are under construction in the Karora project area of Shangla ensuring clean water supply to every household while solar systems have also been installed there.

Secretary Energy Zubair Khan informed the committee that the provincial government has established its own

Transmission and Grid Company and a 40-kilometer transmission line from Matiltan to Bahrain is being laid that would

be extended to Chakdara in Phase-II.

Project Director Solarization, Asfandyar Khan briefed the committee that 7 solar mini-grids have been completed so far in the province and the solarization of mosques and worship places is progressing rapidly.

The meeting also discussed in detail the electricity and gas load-shedding problems in Kohat and other districts. Chairman of the committee directed PESCO and Sui Gas officials to take practical measures to improve voltage and reduce load-shedding.