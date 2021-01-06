KP Assembly body on health meets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly standing committee on Health met here on Wednesday and discussed performance of some major hospitals.

The meeting chaired by MPA Rabia Basri was briefed on the functions and performance of some major hospitals of Peshawar including MolviJee Maternity Hospital, Children Hospital old HajiCamp and Nasirullah Babar Hospital.

On this occasion the participants of the committee put forth certain recommendations to enhance efficiency of the hospitals besides more legislation to improve the public health all over the province.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Liaqat Ali khan, Pir Musawir khan, Waqar Ahmad khan and Rehana Ismail, KP Special Secretary Health and other high-ups of the Health department, hospitals heads and officers ofKP Assembly Secretariat.