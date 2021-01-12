KP Assembly body on House, Library meets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :A meeting of the Standing Committee on House and library of KP Assembly held here Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan at Assembly Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by the concerned MPAs, Secretary C&W, other heads of the concerned departments and officers of KP Assembly Secretariat.

The meeting took stock of the agenda points including repairs of damages to the assembly infrastructure caused by 2015 earthquake, efficient maintenance of the record of Acts, Bills and Resolutions in the Library section, copying of the rare books and need assessment of more books, shifting of the Library to the newly constructed building, amendment in MPA hostels rules, extension of E-filing system in the Assembly secretariat as well as room and date wise details of all equipment in MPAs hostel.

The committee members put forth certain recommendations to enhance efficiency of all the Assembly sections and suggest proper legislation for the purpose.

Mahmood Jan made it clear that all sections of the Assembly secretariat has to work with full dedication and streamline its performance.

He said more legislation has to be made or laws amended if required to fully vitalise the Assembly and facilitate the legislators to the maximum extent. "Our sole aim is to disseminate direct benefits to the poor masses of this province with our continuous legislation and efforts whereas drastic steps have to be taken towards achieving this goal", he concluded.