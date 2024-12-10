Open Menu

KP Assembly Body On Revenue, Estate Holds Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 08:40 PM

The introductory meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Revenue and Estate Department was held here Tuesday under the chair of Fateh-ul-Mulk Nasit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The introductory meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Revenue and Estate Department was held here Tuesday under the chair of Fateh-ul-Mulk Nasit.

The meeting was attended by MPAs including Sultan Rome, Iftikhar Jadoon, Zahidullah, Sardar Shah Jehan, Ejaz Muhammad, Shehla Bano, Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Imtiaz Hussain Shah and officers of revenue and estate department.

On the occasion, SMBR briefed the meeting about ambit and working of Board of Revenue (BoR).

It was told that BoR is an appellate and review court and its working ambit include correction, compiling and updating of land record, The BoR also advise government on land related policies besides addressing matters relating to land lease and rights of owners and tenants.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman stressed to further improve performance and transparency in land management services appreciating initiatives being taken to resolve issues through technology and digitization.

