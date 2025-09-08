KP Assembly calls for summoning of CCI meeting

The session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Speaker Babar Saleem Swati

After the recitation of the Holy Quran, during the question hour, PPP's Parliamentary Leader Ahmad Kundi raised a question, stating that according to the Constitution, the Federal government is bound to convene the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting on the ninth day and must hold four meetings annually.

A province can also request such a meeting. However, it has now been held after a year. He demanded the matter be referred to the Standing Committee for consultations on holding the CCI meeting annually.

Law Minister Aftab Alam supported this and stated that the Prime Minister is the Chairman of the CCI. If a province requests a meeting, the PM is bound to call it.

But despite letters being sent, CCI meetings are not held. Even if the matter is sent to the Standing Committee, he doubts the recommendations will be implemented. On the member’s request, the question was referred to the Standing Committee.

Opposition member Ijaz Muhammad complained that he had raised a question two months ago, but the department has not yet responded. Education Minister Faisal Tarakai replied that the three-year dues of project employees will not only be paid, but their salaries will also be increased soon. The Speaker sent the matter to the Standing Committee.

ANP member Nisar Baz asked since when the post of Director of Education is vacant in the merged districts. Minister Faisal Tarakai replied that the post has been vacant for six years.

After the FATA merger, the tribal areas have become part of the province, so a separate director for the former FATA is no longer possible. However, an Additional Director can be assigned the responsibilities. A dedicated wing has been created for the merged districts. Previously, only a few people worked; now, the government aims to reduce costs.

ANP member Arbab Usman, referring to a question on higher education, said that the Bara Gali Galiyat Campus, spread over seven acres, has been under the University of Peshawar’s use for 61 years, generating Rs. 50 million in revenue during that time.

He claimed that if given the place, he could generate Rs. 100 million in just one year. He argued that the provincial government should have authority to enhance revenue.

Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi replied that the land was not purchased by the university but donated, and per the agreement, it can only be used for educational purposes. Since Galiyat is a tourist spot, the government plans to conduct short courses there.

In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, both government and opposition members criticized the bureaucracy for chairing meetings in the presence of MPAs.

During the Monday session, MPA Mushtaq Ghani raised a privilege motion stating that two days ago, he and three other Abbottabad MPAs were invited to a meeting on education at the DC Office, chaired by the Secretary of Education. This, he said, was an insult to the MPAs and the Assembly, questioning how a secretary could chair a meeting in the presence of elected members.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati agreed, saying a secretary cannot chair a meeting in the presence of an MPA, and the Chief Minister should take notice.

Chief Whip Akbar Ayub said that during the budget session, only 3–4 secretaries were seen in the gallery, unlike before when they were actively involved and briefed ministers. Additional and deputy secretaries are not decision-makers; secretaries must be present in the House which represents 40 million people.

PPP's Ahmad Kundi suggested that clause 6 of the Assembly Act should be circulated among secretaries, clearly stating that in the absence of the Chief Minister or Minister, the MPA will chair the meeting. This is a matter of respect for the office. The Speaker approved the motion and referred it to the Privilege Committee.

In the Assembly, PML-N member Irshad Khan raised a call-attention notice stating that API technicians working under the GAVI project were hired and later regularized under the Assembly Act but were regularized in BPS-6, while others had been upgraded to BPS-16 at the time of hiring. The chief minister had issued a letter for their promotion, but it has not been implemented.

Parliamentary Secretary Obaidur Rehman replied that a two-year diploma is a basic requirement for promotion, which these employees do not have. Even if they obtain the diploma now, they are over-age. A possible amendment to the Act could open the way for them.

Chief Whip Akbar Ayub suggested lobbying at the government level if the employees are eligible.

MPA Sher Ali Afridi raised a call-attention notice regarding the lack of clear and accessible information on the government website, particularly laws, notifications, and departmental regulations. He stated that the failure to update the website has negative consequences and stressed that a transparent digital platform is crucial for good governance. Therefore, timely updates must be ensured.

Law Minister Aftab Alam acknowledged that the system is not updated, after which the Speaker sent the matter to the relevant Standing Committee.