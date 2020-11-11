UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Committee Discusses Establishment Of Veterinary University

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:17 PM

KP Assembly committee discusses establishment of Veterinary University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Agriculture University Amir Muhammad Khan campus Mardan and Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan met with Sultan Muhammad Khan in the chair here on Wednesday.

The committee discussed issues pertaining to establishment of veterinary university on land acquired for Agriculture University Amir Muhammad Khan campus Mardan or its utilization of the same for public interest.

Provincial Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan who is also chairman of the committee and Agriculture Minister Mohibullah Khan appreciated proposals of the committee members and said the committee would work out recommendations in view of masses' interest and to cater to future needs.

Later, they said the proposals would be submitted to provincial cabinet for approval and final decision in this regard. The meeting also discussed the issues of land of Agriculture University in the Gomal University.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan, Senior Member board of Revenue Zafar Ali shah, Secretary Agriculture Israr Khan, VC Agriculture University Peshawar Jan Bakhat, VC Agriculture University DI Khan Masroor Elahi and others.

