Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 11:22 PM

KP Assembly Committee to analyze 22 points communique of Pashtoon Jirga: CM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's Parliamentary Committee will analyze the 22 points communique of Pashtoon Jirga and the committee recommendations would be tabled in the house through a resolution

Talking to media after meeting with the opposition leadership, he said the workable points highlighted in the resolution related to the province would be implemented here while issues related to the federation would be forwarded to the federal government for consideration.

Opposition leader Dr Ebad Khan said that the communique of the jirga was brought under discussion with the CM KP and these points would also be discussed in the Parliamentary Committee of the house.

