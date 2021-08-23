UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Concerned Over Increasing Use Of ICE, 10-wheeler Drugs Among Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:50 PM

KP Assembly concerned over increasing use of ICE, 10-wheeler drugs among youth

The both sides of divide in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday expressed concern over increasing use of ICE and 10-wheeler drugs among youth in the province as well as in the federal capital and called for effective legislation to control the menace

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The both sides of divide in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday expressed concern over increasing use of ICE and 10-wheeler drugs among youth in the province as well as in the Federal capital and called for effective legislation to control the menace.

On an adjournment motion of Inayatullah Khan of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) the House held discussion on the use of ICE and 10-wheeler drugs among youth in Peshawar, district Khyber and Islamabad and noticed that due to use of the new drug dozens of youth died during last few months.

Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai said that there are 87 different drugs in KP Control of Narcotics Substances Act 2020, adding that sale and use of these drugs were punishable under the act.

He said the amendments would be required in the existing act to make the use and sale of new drugs punishable offence under the law.

Shaukat informed the House that most of the drugs come from neighbouring countries and Excise department would be asked to propose inclusion of 10-wheeler drug in the act besides taking action against it.

He criticized PMLN for use of Ephedrine as a drug and said that instead of blaming the present government for the drugs, the PMLN legislator should review role of his own party.

The Minister said the government was ready to constitute a committee on new drugs and amend the existing act in consultation with the opposition members to protect the youth from the menace of drugs.

He also called for creating awareness among youth on the negative effects of use of narcotics and drugs.

Earlier, JI MPA Inayatullah on his adjournment motion said that thousands of youth were already using ICE in the province, and now the drug peddlers were using composition of different narcotics to make 10-wheeler drug which is far more dangerous than ICE.

He said that according to UN report of 2013 there were 11 million people were using drugs in different forms. He said that ANF, Excise and police officials were engaged in narcotics control while the youth was falling prey to drug dealers.

PPP MPA Ahmed Kundi said that private sector was minting money from people in the name of rehabilitation centres for drug addicts. He suggested the government to hold tests of all officials of drug control entities to ascertain that whether they were involved in the use of drugs.

He alleged that many officials of narcotics control were involved in smuggling and use of drugs.

Salahuddin of ANP, Shagufta Malik of ANP, Nighat Orakzai of PPP, Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel of JUIF and Mir Kalam Wazir, Ikhtiar Wali of PMLN also spoke on the occasion and demanded of the government to propose strict punishment against drug peddlers.

Later the Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan adjourned the assembly proceeding till Tuesday 2pm

Related Topics

Assembly Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Awami National Party United Nations Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Drugs Died Sale Money 2020 All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on de ..

RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

10 minutes ago
 Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receive ..

Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Jordan&#039;s ..

10 minutes ago
 US Aware of Taliban's Desire to Have Evacuation Mi ..

US Aware of Taliban's Desire to Have Evacuation Mission Complete By August 31 - ..

4 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts partly cloudy weather in Karachi on ..

PMD forecasts partly cloudy weather in Karachi on Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of Advocate Hassan Niaz ..

Court extends interim bail of Advocate Hassan Niazi till Sep 6

5 minutes ago
 5000 posts of ALM lying vacant in PESCO: Senate bo ..

5000 posts of ALM lying vacant in PESCO: Senate body told

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.