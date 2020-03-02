KP Assembly condemns desecration of national flag by PTM

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtukhwa Assembly Monday passed a resolution condemning desecration of national flag by activists of Pakhtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) in a public meeting on March 1, 2020, in Charsadda district.

The resolution moved by Sumaira Shams of PTI said that freedom of expression doesn't mean to desecrate national flag and termed the move of PTM highly condemnable.

She said those involved in desecration of national flag should be identified and brought to justice. The House passed the resolution.