UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Assembly Condemns Desecration Of National Flag By PTM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 06:18 PM

KP Assembly condemns desecration of national flag by PTM

Khyber Pakhtukhwa Assembly Monday passed a resolution condemning desecration of national flag by activists of Pakhtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) in a public meeting on March 1, 2020, in Charsadda district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtukhwa Assembly Monday passed a resolution condemning desecration of national flag by activists of Pakhtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) in a public meeting on March 1, 2020, in Charsadda district.

The resolution moved by Sumaira Shams of PTI said that freedom of expression doesn't mean to desecrate national flag and termed the move of PTM highly condemnable.

She said those involved in desecration of national flag should be identified and brought to justice. The House passed the resolution.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Charsadda March 2020

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health denies guests of two quarantine ..

44 seconds ago

Dubai Police seize counterfeit watches worth AED1. ..

49 seconds ago

UNHCR's voluntary repatriation programme for Afgha ..

2 minutes ago

Abdul Waheed allotted charge as SO (Admin) I&PR De ..

2 minutes ago

Speakers pay tributes to Quaid-e-Azam at celebrat ..

2 minutes ago

Pre-arrest bail plea of 7 accused involved in murd ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.