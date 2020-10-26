PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday unanimously passed resolution and strongly condemned the publication of caricatures of the Holy Prophet PBUH in France followed by anti islam speech by French president.

The joint resolution moved by Sumera Shams of PTI and Rehana Ismail of MMA said that protection of sanctity of the Holy Prophet PBUH is part of Muslim faith and it cannot be compromised.

The publication of caricatures and blasphemy of the Holy Prophet PBUH by western countries from time to time was causing resentment, anger and anguish in Muslim world.

It noted that the Supreme Court in Europe has already denounced the publication of caricature and declared it against the freedom of expression as it hurts the sentiments of other faiths.

The assembly recommended the Federal government to launch an organize movement at international platforms including united nation to condemn and denounce such acts. It also recommended there should be an affective legislation at international level to stop the publication of blasphemy material and caricatures once and for all.

The house welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan's letter to the founder of Facebook regarding anti Islam materials at the social media platform and unanimously demanded there should be ban on anti Islam hatred materials.