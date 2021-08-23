UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Condemns Karachi Killing, Lahore Incident

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 10:52 PM

KP Assembly condemns Karachi killing, Lahore incident

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday strongly condemned the attack on a Swat family in Karachi and the incident of indecent assault on a girl in Lahore on the occasion of Independence Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday strongly condemned the attack on a Swat family in Karachi and the incident of indecent assault on a girl in Lahore on the occasion of Independence Day.

Waqar Ahmad Khan of Awami National Party, on point of order said someone attacked on a van in which 13 persons of a family were killed in Karachi. He lamented that no coverage was given to the incident in media.

Sardar Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz demanded holding of judicial inquiry into the incident.

Nighat Orakzai of Pakistan Peoples Party said the Chief Minister Sindh took immediate notice of the incident and provided financial assistance to the victims.

Minister for Housing, Amjad Khan said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan also contacted Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah for a probe into the incident and arrest of the culprits.

Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan asked to talk with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to raise the Karachi killing incident with Chief Minister Sindh. He also directed to bring a resolution in the House regarding the respect and protection of women.

Meanwhile, the House also unanimously passed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shops and establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and tabled the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government (Third Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the House. Both the bills were moved by Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai in the House.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Lahore Attack Resolution Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Swat Van Independence Pakistan Peoples Party Women Murad Ali Shah Muslim Family Media Government Labour Housing

Recent Stories

New Zealand’s PM thanks UAE for evacuation suppo ..

New Zealand’s PM thanks UAE for evacuation support in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Virgin Orbit to become publicly traded on NASDAQ

Virgin Orbit to become publicly traded on NASDAQ

1 hour ago
 80% of Russia’s strategic nuclear arsenals have ..

80% of Russia’s strategic nuclear arsenals have been modernised: Putin

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology revie ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology reviews Tekab&#039;s digitisation e ..

1 hour ago
 Over 59 percent of Covid vaccination target achiev ..

Over 59 percent of Covid vaccination target achieved in the division

4 minutes ago
 US sanctions senior Eritrean defense official for ..

US sanctions senior Eritrean defense official for rights abuses

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.