KP Assembly condemns Karachi killing, Lahore incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday strongly condemned the attack on a Swat family in Karachi and the incident of indecent assault on a girl in Lahore on the occasion of Independence Day.

Waqar Ahmad Khan of Awami National Party, on point of order said someone attacked on a van in which 13 persons of a family were killed in Karachi. He lamented that no coverage was given to the incident in media.

Sardar Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz demanded holding of judicial inquiry into the incident.

Nighat Orakzai of Pakistan Peoples Party said the Chief Minister Sindh took immediate notice of the incident and provided financial assistance to the victims.

Minister for Housing, Amjad Khan said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan also contacted Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah for a probe into the incident and arrest of the culprits.

Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan asked to talk with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to raise the Karachi killing incident with Chief Minister Sindh. He also directed to bring a resolution in the House regarding the respect and protection of women.

Meanwhile, the House also unanimously passed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shops and establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and tabled the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government (Third Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the House. Both the bills were moved by Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai in the House.