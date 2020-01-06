KP Assembly condemns killing of Sikh youth

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday strongly condemned the killing of a Sikh youth and called for bringing his killers to justice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday strongly condemned the killing of a Sikh youth and called for bringing his killers to justice.

Responding to a point of order raised by minority member Ranjit Singh, Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai said it was a highly deplorable incident of killing. The police were investigating the matter and the accused would be arrested soon.

Ranjit Singh, on the point of order, had diverted the attention of the House to killing of Ravinder Singh, brother of a local journalist, in Chamkani area, and the Nankana incident.

The House condemned both the incidents and called for early arrest of the culprits.

Meanwhile, Shafiq Afridi of Balochistan Awami Party, on a point of order, said the border points between Pakistan and Afghanistan should be opened for trade and business activities.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani, who was chairing the session, told the MPA that sine the matter was related to the federation, therefore, he should submit a resolution over it.

The House referred three privilege motions of Shaibzada Sanaullah of PPP regarding DEO Female Upper Dir and PTI's Abdul Salam Afridi about DHO Mardanand Xen WAPDA Mardan to the committees concerned Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash tabled the KP Civil Administration (Public Service Delivery and Good Governance) Bill, 2020 in the House.

The session was adjourned till 2 pm Tuesday.