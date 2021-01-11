KP Assembly condemns Maach incident, killing of youth in Islamabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the incident of terrorism in Maach area of Balochistan wherein 11 persons of Hazara community were ruthlessly killed.

The assembly session chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani also condemned killing of a youth in Islamabad by police and expressed concern over the two incidents and expressed solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved families. The House recommended the Federal government through KP government to take pragmatic measures and overcome the recent wave of terrorism in the country.

It was also recommended strict punishment to the persons involved in the incident of terrorism so curb such incident in future.

The resolution said that Pakistanis being a nation stand united and all conspiracy and give a strong message to the world that Pakistanis people are brave and ready to sacrifice everything for protection of the motherland.

The resolution was moved by PPP's MPAs Nighat Orakzai and Ahmed Kundi and was adopted by the House unanimously.

Earlier, PPP's MPA Nighat Orakzai on a point of order said that Maach killing was a horrific incident of terrorism. She also pointed out the killing of a youth in Islamabad by police.

Meanwhile PPP Ahmed Kundi highlighted the issue of demolishing of a Hindu temple in district Karak and expressed concern on the overall security situation in the country.

On the advice of Speaker Mushtaq Ghani the PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai moved a resolution on the two incidents.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial Minister for Law Sultan Mohammad also condemned the incident of Maach and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan personally grieved with the bereaved families.

He said the government accepted all the demands of affectees of Maach incident and assured strict action against the anti state elements, adding that enemies of the country were trying to fan sectarianism.