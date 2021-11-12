KP Assembly condemns murder of social worker Muhammad Zada

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday strongly condemned brutal murder of social worker Muhammad Zada and decided to enact strict legislation for the punishment of people involved in narcotics smuggling

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday strongly condemned brutal murder of social worker Muhammad Zada and decided to enact strict legislation for the punishment of people involved in narcotics smuggling.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA, Pir Masoom Shah speaking on the floor of provincial assembly said social worker, Mohammad Zada was killed on November 8 in Dargi, Malakand for raising voice against drug mafia, kidnappers and other social evils prevailing in the society.

He said that PTI government took timely action to remove Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner Malakand and arrested three alleged culprits involved in the incident.

He paid tributes to Muhammad Zada for his courage and principled stance against corrupt practices in the society.

He demanded of the provincial assembly to enact legislation for punishment such as heavy penalities and life imprisonment for drug smugglers and peddlers.

Later , Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan in the chair gave ruling that government should initiate legislation process against drug mafia to purge society from menance of norcotics.

Members of provincial assembly prayed for the departed soul and expressed condolence with the victim family.