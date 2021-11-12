UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Condemns Murder Of Social Worker Muhammad Zada

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 08:57 PM

KP Assembly condemns murder of social worker Muhammad Zada

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday strongly condemned brutal murder of social worker Muhammad Zada and decided to enact strict legislation for the punishment of people involved in narcotics smuggling

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday strongly condemned brutal murder of social worker Muhammad Zada and decided to enact strict legislation for the punishment of people involved in narcotics smuggling.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA, Pir Masoom Shah speaking on the floor of provincial assembly said social worker, Mohammad Zada was killed on November 8 in Dargi, Malakand for raising voice against drug mafia, kidnappers and other social evils prevailing in the society.

He said that PTI government took timely action to remove Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner Malakand and arrested three alleged culprits involved in the incident.

He paid tributes to Muhammad Zada for his courage and principled stance against corrupt practices in the society.

He demanded of the provincial assembly to enact legislation for punishment such as heavy penalities and life imprisonment for drug smugglers and peddlers.

Later , Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan in the chair gave ruling that government should initiate legislation process against drug mafia to purge society from menance of norcotics.

Members of provincial assembly prayed for the departed soul and expressed condolence with the victim family.

Related Topics

Assembly Murder Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Malakand November Family From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan can take jump into new era, using intelle ..

Pakistan can take jump into new era, using intellectual talent, youth bulge: Pre ..

1 minute ago
 WHO Meeting on Receiving Sputnik V Data to Be Held ..

WHO Meeting on Receiving Sputnik V Data to Be Held Next Week - Official

1 minute ago
 Essex cricket chairman quits over racism allegatio ..

Essex cricket chairman quits over racism allegations

1 minute ago
 Mali Briefs Russia on Need for More Aircraft, Mili ..

Mali Briefs Russia on Need for More Aircraft, Military Personnel Training - Top ..

1 minute ago
 Covid-19 claims one more life, infects 27 others

Covid-19 claims one more life, infects 27 others

6 minutes ago
 Macron hosts leaders to keep Libya elections on tr ..

Macron hosts leaders to keep Libya elections on track

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.