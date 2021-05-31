KP Assembly condemns police mistreatment with MPA

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday has strongly condemned the mistreatment of a police officer with a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ajmal Khan and admitted privilege motion against him

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday has strongly condemned the mistreatment of a police officer with a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ajmal Khan and admitted privilege motion against him.

The provincial assembly started proceedings with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in chair.

Soon after starting the proceedings, Ajmal Khan of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) took the floor on point of order and appealed the speaker to suspend the routine agenda and discuss the mistreatment he suffered by Ibad Wazir, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Khazana on Saturday.

The speaker suspended the scheduled agenda and allowed the house to discuss the issue and police reforms.

Ajmal Khan said that he was on the way to Bajaur along with his family when the SHO misbehaved with him without any reason and used abusive and threatening language with his guards and family in Khazana area.

He said that he called Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash, who also rushed to the spot and examined the whole scenario.

Ajmal Khan demanded termination and arrest of the responsible police officer.

Responding to the point of order, Minister for Labour, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said no doubt police have rendered sacrifices for security and welfare of the people, but, it did not mean that all its negative aspects would be ignored.

He said that the provincial government has made police autonomous and had given it all kind of power, but they would not be allowed to take everything in their hands.

He told the house that the Chief Minister has constituted a special committee under the chairmanship of Minister Shahram Tarakai with Shaukat Yousafzai and Kamran Bangash as members of this committee to propose further reforms in Police Act 2017.

Shaukat Yousafzai also assured legislators from merged districts to hold a meeting with Chief Minister on Thursday to resolve their problems.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Akram Khan Durrani termed the incident, occurred with Ajmal Khan, as sorrowful and demanded of the government to take stern action against police officer. He said the incident has not only breached the privilege of the MPA, rather of the whole House.

Nighat Orakzai of Pakistan People's Party, Inayatullah of Jamat-e-Islami, Asia Khattak of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Khushdil Khan of Awami National Party, Babar Salim of PTI, Shafiq Sher of Balochistan Awami Party, Mir Kalam Wazir Independent and other MPAs also spoke against police officer and demanded exemplary punishment to him and introducing reforms in police at the earliest.