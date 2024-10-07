KP Assembly constitutes 11 members committee to probe alleged police raid on KP House

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 10:36 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in chair here Monday constituted an 11 member parliamentary committee to probe an alleged police raid on the KP House in Islamabad
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in chair here Monday constituted an 11 member parliamentary committee to probe an alleged police raid on the KP House in Islamabad.
The committee was constituted after consultation with opposition to probe the incident from all angles, Law Minister Aftab Alam told the house.
The members of the Parliamentary Committee included Munir Hussain Laghmani (Chairman), members Dr Ebad Khan (Opposition Leader), MPAs Akhtar Khan, Iftikhar Mishwani, Muhammad Arif, Shafiullah, Johar Muhammad, Asif Khan, Ahmed Kundi and Adnan Khan.
The Minister said that findings of the committee would be shared with the members of the assembly.Opposition leader Dr Ebad Khan claimed that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not been arrested or held and was disappeared by himself.
He condemned PTI workers slogans against politcal leadership. Dr Ebad said the CM KP has left the assembly without hearing the opposition last night which was an irrational act.
He said that opposition would play positive role if KP issues were taken up with the centre with a positive intention.
