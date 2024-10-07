Open Menu

KP Assembly Constitutes 11 Members Committee To Probe Alleged Police Raid On KP House

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 10:36 PM

KP Assembly constitutes 11 members committee to probe alleged police raid on KP House

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in chair here Monday constituted an 11 member parliamentary committee to probe an alleged police raid on the KP House in Islamabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in chair here Monday constituted an 11 member parliamentary committee to probe an alleged police raid on the KP House in Islamabad.

The committee was constituted after consultation with opposition to probe the incident from all angles, Law Minister Aftab Alam told the house.

The members of the Parliamentary Committee included Munir Hussain Laghmani (Chairman), members Dr Ebad Khan (Opposition Leader), MPAs Akhtar Khan, Iftikhar Mishwani, Muhammad Arif, Shafiullah, Johar Muhammad, Asif Khan, Ahmed Kundi and Adnan Khan.

The Minister said that findings of the committee would be shared with the members of the assembly.Opposition leader Dr Ebad Khan claimed that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not been arrested or held and was disappeared by himself.

He condemned PTI workers slogans against politcal leadership. Dr Ebad said the CM KP has left the assembly without hearing the opposition last night which was an irrational act.

He said that opposition would play positive role if KP issues were taken up with the centre with a positive intention.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Law Minister Aftab Alam All From Opposition

Recent Stories

8 absconders involved in heinous crime held

8 absconders involved in heinous crime held

2 minutes ago
 Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur

Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur

15 minutes ago
 JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP

JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP

15 minutes ago
 PTI trying to create hurdles to stop economic prog ..

PTI trying to create hurdles to stop economic progress in the country: Musadiq

6 minutes ago
 DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open d ..

DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open door policy

6 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief urges unified Muslim strategy against ..

JUI-F chief urges unified Muslim strategy against Israeli aggression

6 minutes ago
KP Speaker issues production orders of two MPAs, s ..

KP Speaker issues production orders of two MPAs, six resolutions passed

6 minutes ago
 Healthcare professionals observed ‘Gaza Solidari ..

Healthcare professionals observed ‘Gaza Solidarity Day’

6 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry remembe ..

15 minutes ago
 Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique ..

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews anti-dengue campaign

2 minutes ago
 PTI’s warriors attacked federation with modern w ..

PTI’s warriors attacked federation with modern weapons: Azma Bokhari

2 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of petition against PTI's 2014 sit-in

LHC disposes of petition against PTI's 2014 sit-in

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan