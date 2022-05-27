KP Assembly constitutes body to examine KP Secretariat employees bill

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has constituted a committee to examine and propose amendments in the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretariat Employee's Bill 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has constituted a committee to examine and propose amendments in the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretariat Employee's Bill 2022.

The committee held a meeting on Friday under the chairmanship of Special Secretary Assembly Amjad Ali and discussed the employees' bill 2022.

The committee will submit its report to the competent authority within a period of thirty days.

The members of the committee included Special Secretary KP Assembly Amjad Ali Khan, Additional Secretary Inam ullah Khan, Additional Secretary Syed Muhammad Mahir, Director Finance and Accounts Arsala Khan, Additional Secretary Hidayat Ullah, Deputy Secretary Amir Nawaz, Assistant Secretary Shahid Rehman and Deputy Director PRM Abid Ibrar.