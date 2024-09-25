KP Assembly continues debate on terror incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday continued its debate on the recent terror incidents across the province.

The session was presided over by Deputy Speaker Surya Bibi.

Taking part in the debate, Akhtar Khan called for constituting a joint investigation committee to probe terror incidents across the province, including Swat.

He said Swat Aman March would be held on Sept 27, which would also be attended by ministers and KP Assembly members.

Humayun Khan said that innocents were being killed in ongoing skirmishes between rival groups in Kurram. He called for giving more powers to police, district administration and provincial government to address the issue.

Ajab Gul said,"All of us should shun differences and join hands for strengthening the motherland."