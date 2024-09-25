Open Menu

KP Assembly Continues Debate On Terror Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 12:00 AM

KP Assembly continues debate on terror incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday continued its debate on the recent terror incidents across the province.

The session was presided over by Deputy Speaker Surya Bibi.

Taking part in the debate, Akhtar Khan called for constituting a joint investigation committee to probe terror incidents across the province, including Swat.

He said Swat Aman March would be held on Sept 27, which would also be attended by ministers and KP Assembly members.

Humayun Khan said that innocents were being killed in ongoing skirmishes between rival groups in Kurram. He called for giving more powers to police, district administration and provincial government to address the issue.

Ajab Gul said,"All of us should shun differences and join hands for strengthening the motherland."

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Swat March All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

7 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

8 hours ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

8 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

9 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

9 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

9 hours ago
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

12 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

12 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

16 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan