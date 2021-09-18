KP assembly convenes meeting of district administration on rain damages, compensation

Khyber Pakhthunkhwa Assembly on Friday decided to convene a meeting of district administration those districts affected by torrential rains in July to assess infrastructure' damages and decide about compensation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhthunkhwa Assembly on Friday decided to convene a meeting of district administration those districts affected by torrential rains in July to assess infrastructure' damages and decide about compensation .

Minister for Finance, Taimur Khan Jhagra while replying to a calling attention notice presented by PML-N Aurangzeb Nalota assured the house that government would not create shortage of funds for relief work with any district administration.

Aurangzeb Nalota in his calling attention notice said that Abbattabad was bad affected due to rains in July and road infrastructure was badly damaged. He said that particularly in PK-37 roads, infrastructure and bridge were destroyed.

Minister for Labour, Shoukat Yousafzai said that rains caused havoc in many districts including Abbattabad , adding compensation for damages were done as per Relief Act but development work was not in the domain of provincial disaster management authority.

He directed district administrations of rain affected district to assess damages and present a detailed report before the government for timely compensation.

Speaker KP Assemlby Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that each damaged house suffered huge loss and urged early compensation.

He said that district administrations have information on damages but yet no relief is provided.

Awami National parliamentary leader , Sardar Hussain Babak said that roads and highways were badly damaged and broken in district Buner due to rains and demanded allocation of fund for rehabilitation work .

Taimur Khan Jhagra said that there would no politics on MNA funds, adding funds to the tune of three to four billion were released on the first day for relief work.

He said that compensation for damages should be done quickly and assured no shortage of funds with the district administrations for carrying out relief work.

He said that that it was the responsibility of deputy commissioners to present report on damages and funds would be released accordingly.

He said that government evenly prioritize development work in each district.

JUI-F MPA, Isam-ud-din in a calling attention notice said that work on USAID projects to provide electricity in two tehsils of South Waziristan has been stopped for the last several years and demanded restart of work on development project.