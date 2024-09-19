KP Assembly Delegation Visits Parliament House
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A 30-member delegation from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly visited the Parliament House on Thursday, they were warmly welcomed by senior officials of the Upper House.
During the visit, the delegation toured the Senate Museum and viewed a documentary showcasing the history of the Senate.
The members praised the museum's collection, which featured statues of prominent political figures and historical photographs, describing it as an outstanding display of the nation’s political heritage, said a news release.
The delegation also toured the "Gali-e-Dastoor" in the Senate, which enhanced their understanding of Pakistan's parliamentary history.
