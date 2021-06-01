KP Assembly demands payment of Excise Duty on oil to provinces

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtukhwa Assembly Tuesday demanded for payment of Excise Duty collected on oil to the provinces for smooth running and development.

The demand was made through a resolution moved by Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-i-Islami, the proceedings were chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

The resolution demanded that the Federal Government should constitute a committee comprising members of concerned provinces to calculate arrears of oil Excise Duty that was not paid by federal government.

The other resolution moved by Parliamentary Leader of PML-N Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, said that it was binding on each and every Muslim to follow the norms of islam as preached by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He said that it was also mandatory for all Muslims to express their love to the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said that certain elements are trying to target sacred personalities of our religion and misleading the people through social media.

The resolution demanded the provincial government to forward recommendations to the federal government to stop blasphemy and targeting of personalities that are being reveled in Islam. He said that authorities including PEMRA, Cyber Crime and FIA to stop incidents of blasphemy and disrespect.

He also demanded the Senate and National Assembly to amend Clause 298-A of the Criminal Procedure Code and change punishment under the same clause from three years to life imprisonment or death sentence.

The other resolution moved by Humera Khatoon of JI, demanded of the federal government to restore Friday as weekly holiday.

Similarly, Liaqat Ali Khan of PTI in his resolution demanded of KP Assembly to recommend the federal government to enhance technical staff of Wapda as people face disconnection of electricity for several days due to shortage of staff.

Nighat Orakzai of PPP, demanded in her resolution issuance of Blue Passport to members of KP and other provincial assemblies like Senate and National Assembly.

Ahmad Kundi of PPP also moved a resolution demanding to consider Saraiki language as parliamentary language.

The other resolution moved by Waqar Ahmad Khan demanded the provincial assembly to recommend suggestion to federal government for acquiring suitable building for new PESCO sub division Devlai, tehsil Kabal with appointment of staff so that problems of the consumer should be addressed.

All the resolutions were passed by the House unanimously.