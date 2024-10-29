KP Assembly Demands Select Committee To Probe Industrial Area Fire Incident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with panel chairman Muhammad Iddress in Chair, here on Tuesday demanded formation of a Select Committee to investigate the fire incident at Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar.
On a point of order in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Ahmad Kundi said that the fire was yet to be fully extinguished and a select committee of the House should be formed to probe the incident so that culprits could be awarded exemplary punishment.
Provincial Minister Abdul Karim said that KP Chief Minister had already ordered an inquiry and another committee would be waste of time.
Ahmed Kundi claimed that the losses of incident could have been averted if the fire brigades and Rescue 1122 official were not used for politicking purposes during PTI protest at Islamabad.
