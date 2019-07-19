KP assembly discuses performance, affairs of defunct Ehtesab Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Sultan Khan Thursday informed the provincial assembly that assets of defunct KP Ehtesab Commission were under process of transference to administrative department and if opposition want to inquire about the performance of the commission fresh question should be submitted in the house.

Responding to PPP lawmaker, Nighat Orakzai in assembly during question hour, he said that Ehtesab Commission has been abolished and transfer of its assets and record to administrative department is underway.

He said that if opposition wants to inquire about past affairs of the commission fresh questions should be submitted in the house.

Law minister said that as public money was spend in running of government institutions people should be informed about their performance. He also suggested to discuss questions relating to Ehtesab Commission on coming Tuesday.

On a question of Sahibzada Sana Ullah of PPP about unavailability of funds and doctors in hospitals, Law Minister directed health authorities to look into the matter of doctors and said that Chief Minister has also formed a committee to address issues of doctors.

He said that remarkable improvements have been witnessed in healthcare delivery system due to reforms of provincial government.

Earlier Nighat Orakzai through her question inquired about implementation on decisions being made by erstwhile Ehtesab Commission. She also inquired about the position and status of Acting Director General Ehtesab Commission. She expressed dissatisfaction over written answers and said that people were being put in darkness about the past affairs of Ehtesab Commission.

Leader of the opposition, Akram Khan Durrani also criticized the working of Ehtesab Commission saying all those who were arrested by the commission were being acquitted in courts. He said that people should be informed about the expenditures and recovery made by the commission.

The house also witnessed a heated debate between treasury and opposition over the absence of concerned ministers in the house.

MPA Shaibzada Sanaullah and Nighat Orakzai of PPP said that it is alarming that ministers are not present in the house to answer questions of opposition.

Parliamentary leader of ANP, Sardar Hussain Babak supported PPP lawmakers on the absence of ministers. He said that opposition wants to discuss serious matters of public interests but indifferent attitude and absenteeism of ministers is astonishing. He said that assembly's rules of business are 35 year old and needs amendments.

Babak drew the attention of the house towards the departmental promotion policy that has blocked promotion of new comers. He said that government is ignoring the ratio set for giving promotion to new and old aspirants.

Taking the floor, Law Minister said that according to rules, each and every cabinet member is entitled to represent his cabinet colleagues under ' Collective Responsibility'.

Infuriated by the answer of law minister, Inayat Ullah Khan of Jamat Islami said that if a minister considered himself entitled to represent his cabinet members that he would also be held responsible for misdeeds of his fellow ministers. He said treasury benches should avoid interpreting business rules for their benefits.

Law minister also tabled three bills in the assembly including KP Control of Narcotics Substance Bill, KP Employees of Transport and Mass Transit Department (Regularization of Services) bill 2019 and KP Excise duty on Minerals (Labor Welfare) Bill 2019.

The house also discussed call attention notices of ANP Waqar Ahmad Khan and Humaira Khatoon of JUI.

Waqar Ahmad, through his notice drew the attention towards delay in construction of Swat University building.

Humaira Khatoon informed the house that girl students of Tehsil Bara Spin Qabar Chowk are without any school building.