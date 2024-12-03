Open Menu

KP Assembly Discuss Mardan-Buner Road Looting Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 10:30 PM

KP assembly discuss Mardan-Buner Road looting incidents

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here on Tuesday discussed the incidents of looting passengers on Buner-Mardan Road at gunpoint

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here on Tuesday discussed the incidents of looting passengers on Buner-Mardan Road at gunpoint.

At the onset of assembly proceedings, treasury member, Taj Muhammad Tarand highlighted the incidents of looting at Buner-Mardan Road. He said that incidents of looting have been reported from the area despite that police check posts have been established on that section of the road. He regretted the performance of police and said that public should be granted permission to keep firearms for protection. He demanded that matter should be referred to relevant standing committee.

Abdul Muneem Khan said that people of Shangla are also been affected by looting incidents. He said that police station is only hundred meters away from the spot from where looting has been reported.

Fazal Shakoor Khan suggested a meeting of police officials and concerned MPAs to address the problem and concerns of area people.

Provincial Law Minister, Aftab Alam said that two persons had been arrested for their involvement in looting and further investigation has been underway.

He told the House that police officials have also been arrested for their negligence. He also agreed to arrange a meeting of police officials and MPAs to look into the matter.

Speaker, Babar Salim Swati who was presiding over the proceedings, said that meeting with District Police Officers of Mardan and Buner and concerned MPAs should be arranged in this connection.

