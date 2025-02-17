Open Menu

KP Assembly Discusses Police Shortage, Healthcare, Martyrs' Package

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 11:09 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session, chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati on Monday, addressed key issues including police shortages in Kohistan, healthcare services in the province and the implementation of the martyrs' package

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session, chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati on Monday, addressed key issues including police shortages in Kohistan, healthcare services in the province and the implementation of the martyrs' package.

During the question-hour session, opposition member Sajjadullah raised concerns over the insufficient police force in Kohistan.

He highlighted that despite Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palas being granted district status in 2014, only 225 police personnel were deployed, and the district lacks a proper office for the District Police Officer (DPO). As a result, three DPOs had been changed within a year.

In response, Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam acknowledged the issue, stating that the Home Department had prepared a summary for two additional police stations and was working on building three new checkpoints.

The government has requested a revised estimate from the Regional Police Officer (RPO), and the project will be included in the upcoming Annual Development Plan (ADP).

Speaker Swati criticized the lack of facilities, saying that simply creating new districts without providing necessary resources was futile. He later referred the matter to the Standing Committee.

Meanwhile, PML-N lawmaker Shehla Bano questioned the availability of vaccines for snake and dog bites in hospitals across the Hazara division.

Advisor to the Health Department, Ehtesham, assured the house that vaccines had been provided to all hospitals, including Basic Health Units (BHUs), and that their availability would be rechecked.

He mentioned that the provincial government procures these vaccines from the National Institute of Health (NIH) but is working on establishing a Provincial Public Health Reference Laboratory (PHRL) network to produce them locally.

Another PML-N member, Sobia Shahid, criticized the provincial health insurance program, stating that the Sehat Card did not cover chronic diseases, causing hardship for patients.

She also pointed out that the card was not valid for treatment in other provinces and did not cover spinal cord injuries.

Advisor Ehtesham Khan responded that most diseases were covered under the scheme, and a special fund had been allocated by the Chief Minister for chronic illnesses.

He added that the government had spent Rs. 200 million on kidney transplants and was working on expanding coverage under the Sehat Card.

JUI-F legislator Adnan Khan raised concerns over the implementation of the Martyrs' Package, stating that families of slain police officers were not receiving job appointments, which was weakening the police force and affecting law and order.

In response, Law Minister Aftab Alam clarified that the package was being distributed following a proper procedure.

He announced that the quota for martyrs' families had been increased from fuce percent to 12.5 percent and assured that all pending cases would be resolved within a year.

The session concluded with discussions on various other administrative and legislative matters.

